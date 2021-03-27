Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Quarterbacks

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talked about his quarterbacks following the first day of spring practice

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media following his team's first spring practice of the 2021 season. As expected, the Notre Dame quarterback position was a big topic of conversation.

Kelly talked about his quarterbacks following the practice and made clear this is an open competition.

To begin, Kelly was asked about Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan, the presumed starter heading into the season. Kelly relayed conversations he's had with the veteran quarterback about making the transition from the Badgers to the Irish, and being himself.

That is followed by Kelly talking about over-looked sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne. Not in the video is Kelly talking about how Pyne is used to being counted out and dismissed, but that he expects the talented young signal caller to battle for the starting job.

Kelly then talked about talented freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner, noting that Buchner has a lot to learn after not playing this past season.

Not in this video is Kelly talking about how junior Brendon Clark will be very limited and not in the competition this spring due to his recovery from a knee surgery that happened in December.

Related Content

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

Notre Dame Announces Spring Football Schedule

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Announced

Is Jack Coan A Lock To Start At Notre Dame?

First Look At Notre Dame Quarterback Transfer Jack Coan

Breaking Down Notre Dame QB Transfer Jack Coan

QB Comparison: Ian Book vs Jack Coan

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner Has Elite Talent, But Patience Is Needed

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter