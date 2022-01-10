Notre Dame Captain Avery Davis To Return For A 6th Season

Notre Dame captain Avery Davis has made it official, the veteran announced on Instagram that he plans to return to the program for the 2022 season. Davis will be a 6th year senior and will take advantage of the Covid-19 eligibility that was granted to every college football player that was on scholarship in 2020.

This decision isn't a surprise, and Irish Breakdown reported back on Dec. 19 that Davis had told teammates he planned to return, and now it is a done deal. That means now Davis, the Notre Dame coaches and the school are all on the same page in regards to his return.

Davis hauled in 27 passes for 386 yards and four scores this season but missed the final four seasons of the season due to a knee injury he suffered in the 34-6 win over Navy.

The Cedar Hill, Texas native has played quarterback, running back and cornerback during his career before settling in at wide receiver for the 2022 season. Davis will enter his final season with 66 career catches for 862 yards (13.1 YPC) and eight touchdowns.

Davis is a precise route runner and a good pass catcher out of the slot position. He provides leadership and he's been a strong third-down player the last two seasons.

The question about Davis, however, is the health of his knee, which he tore in a non-contact situation against the Midshipmen. It's unlikely that Davis will be ready for the spring, and the question now is will he be back to full speed by the time the fall arrives. If he is he provides the defense with much-needed depth and a reliable target for whoever is Notre Dame's new starting quarterback in 2022.

Davis signed with Notre Dame as part of the 2017 class. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 246 player in the country on the 247Sports composite list.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter