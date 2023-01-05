Benjamin Morrison Named An ESPN Freshman All-American

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison continues piling up the postseason honors, and the latest is coming from ESPN. The worldwide leader named Morrison to its Freshman All-American squad, which is properly reserved for only true freshmen.

"Notre Dame signed three cornerbacks in the 2022 class with Morrison ranked as a four-star out of Phoenix. The Irish were looking for someone to step up in the secondary and Morrison did just that. He played in 13 games and had 33 total tackles along with six interceptions on the season. He was the only Notre Dame defender with more than one interception and exceeded all expectations in his first season." - Tom VanHaaren

Morrison had a brilliant first season for the Irish, earning a starting spot in September. He was outstanding in coverage for much of the season, but it was in November that he started making the biggest impact of his rookie campaign.

Morrison made his first interception in Notre Dame's 35-14 win over then 4th-ranked Clemson. He stepped in front of a pass of former five-star recruit Cade Klubnik, setting up a short Irish touchdown that made it 21-0 in the fourth quarter. Morrison put the game away less than two minutes later when he picked of DJ Uiagalelei and then raced 96 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-0.

Two weeks later he picked off three Boston College passes, including two in the first quarter as the Irish dominated to the tune of 44-0. He finished the season with a second quarter interception in the Gator Bowl win over South Carolina.

It marks the second season in a row that Notre Dame has had a true freshman All-American, with left tackle Joe Alt earning the same honors a year ago.

