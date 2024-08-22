Who Will Be Notre Dame's Big Game Difference Makers In 2024?
Notre Dame must get more impact plays in the biggest games & moments
Notre Dame has lots of really talented players on its 2024 roster. Many of them have made many big splash plays for the Irish already and who the staff, fans, and media can all rely on and trust to do their jobs and play solid football week in-week out. But Notre Dame is looking for more than that this year. They need more than that this year.
What Notre Dame needs in 2024 and have not gotten enough of is players who make huge game-altering plays in the biggest moments and in the biggest games with the most on the line. A perfect example of this is the Ohio State game last season. Notre Dame was in position to win. They just needed one more play to be made by anyone on either side of the ball to lock up the biggest Irish victory in years but it didn't happen.
Notre Dame crumbled and Ohio State's players made the plays needed to squeeze out a win.
Who will be the players that come through in the clutch in 2024?
Notre Dame needs its leaders to step up in 2024 and make the game-changing plays that have not been made for far too long. Those couple of momentum splash plays in the biggest games of the year. Fortunately, Notre Dame has multiple players on each side of the ball who are capable of being these players.
Defensively, leaders Benjamin Morrison and Xavier Watts are always looking to make plays in the secondary. I also look for youngster Christian Gray to get in the mix this year. I also suspect a breakout campaign for Jaylen Sneed at linebacker who is poised for a breakout year. And speaking of which, is this the season that Jordan Bothelo emerges as a consistent game-wrecker along the defensive front?
Offensively, Jeremiyah Love may be the player Notre Dame has been missing for so long. A dual threat that can house any touch from anywhere on the field. Maybe it becomes the Irish tight ends Eli Raridon and Mitch Evans that get Notre Dame across the finish line in big games? Or could this finally be the year Notre Dame's receiving corps becomes a true weapon led by Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison? It remains to be seen who will step up for Notre Dame, but one thing is clear. More splash plays in "big games" will be needed for Notre Dame to reach their 2024 goals.
