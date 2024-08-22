Former Notre Dame Assistant Coach Calls out Alabama for Cheating
Former Notre Dame assistant coach Chuck Martin has gone on to big things since leaving South Bend.
Martin was an assistant for four years under Brian Kelly at Grand Valley State. When Kelly landed the Notre Dame job he brought Martin along with after Martin had led the Lakers to two NCAA Division II national championships in six seasons.
After spending four years in varying assistant roles at Notre Dame, Martin was hired to be the head coach at Miami (Ohio) in 2014. It's a position he still has today.
Despite what he's done on the field, Martin is drawing more interest for something he said this week off of it than anything else he's done at Miami.
That's because Martin called out one of the biggest brands and programs in all of college football for cheating.
Miami lost kicker Graham Nicholson to Alabama this past off-season after Nicholson entered the transfer portal. Martin was recently asked about that and held nothing back.
“Alabama stole our kicker. They illegally recruited our kicker and stole him from us. That's a fact."
Take a quick watch of the full cut below.
Martin has never been one to hold back many words.
Martin inherited a struggling Miami team in 2014 but has built the Red Hawks into one of the best programs in the MAC, winning the conference last season. That Red Hawks team will be in South Bend to take on Notre Dame on Sept. 21.
