Irish Breakdown TV: Connection Between Harry Hiestand and Blake Fisher Is Vital To Success

Irish Breakdown talks about the importance of the connection of Harry Hiestand and Blake Fisher for Notre Dame's success, and we talk tight ends

Our most recent Irish Breakdown show covered two very important Notre Dame football topics. We discussed what's next at tight end now that George Takacs has transferred and also dive into how the relationship between Harry Hiestand and Blake Fisher could hold the key to Notre Dame developing an elite offensive line.

We briefly talk about the five players that were selected to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, but the tight ends and offensive line were the primary topics of conversation.

To kick off the show we briefly talk about Kevin Austin, Jack Coan, Kyle Hamilton, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kyren Williams being invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. We discuss which players have the most to prove at the combine, and also what players weren't selected.

With Takacs gone there is an opening at the No. 2 tight end spot, which in the Notre Dame offense is essentially a starting role. Injuries, the incoming freshmen not being enrolled and the loss of Takacs have created a tremendous spring opportunity for junior Kevin Bauman and sophomore Mitchell Evans.

We discuss what those two players must prove, and how their respective games fit into the No. 2 role. We also discuss the importance for them to have strong springs, because sophomore Cane Berrong will be back from his injury in the fall and he'll be ready to battle.

The final topic is the importance of the relationship between Harry Hiestand and Blake Fisher. How well these two connect could ultimately determine not just Fisher's success, but the success of the entire line. Fisher fulfilling his immense potential is the difference between the line being very good and it being elite. Hiestand and Fisher getting on the same page is crucial to that happening.

