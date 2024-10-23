Notre Dame Football Bowl Projections: Playoff Hopes Heat Up for Fighting Irish
Notre Dame has been on a roll, making it five-straight victories after a 31-13 defeat of Georgia Tech last week in Atlanta.
With just five games left to go in 2024, Notre Dame is still very much alive in the College Football Playoff, something few people thought possible after the early-September loss at home to Northern Illinois.
To me where Notre Dame ends up comes down to what the Fighting Irish do the rest of the way.
Run the table and an 11-1 Notre Dame squad will be in the College Football Playoff. My only question with that would be if Notre Dame's first round game is at home or if it is on the road.
Slip up at any point and Notre Dame will be spending the holiday season instead getting ready for the Pop-Tarts Bowl or something similiar.
So how do the national college football forecasters see Notre Dame's College Football Playoff hopes entering Week 9 of the season?
Below are where nine others and my latest projections have the Irish headed this December.
College Football Bowl Projections: College Football News
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 7 seed vs. 10 Tennessee
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: Sports Illustrated
Bowl: ReliaQuest Bowl
Matchup: Notre Dame vs. Alabama
Location: Tampa, Fla.
Date: January 2, 2025
College Football Bowl Projections: USA TODAY Sports
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 10 seed at 7. Penn State
Location: State College, Penn.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: CBS Sports
Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Matchup: vs. Texas Tech
Location: Orlando, Fla.
Date: December 28, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: 247Sports
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 9 seed at No. 8 Penn State
Location: State College, Penn.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: ESPN (Bonagura)
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 12 seed at No. 5 Penn State
Location: State College, Penn.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: ESPN (Schlabach)
Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Matchup: vs. Texas Tech
Location: Orlando, Fla.
Date: December 28, 2024
College Football Bowl Projections: Action Sports Network
Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Matchup: vs. TCU
Location: Orlando, Fla.
December 28, 2024
College Football Playoff Projections: Bud Elliot, Cover 3 Podcast
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 7 seed vs. No. 10 Boise State
Location: Notre Dame, Ind.
Date: December 20/21, 2024
College Football Playoff Projections: Nick Shepkowski of Notre Dame on SI
Bowl: College Football Playoff
Matchup: 9 seed vs. No. 8 Texas
Location: Austin, Tex.
Date: December 20/21, 2024