Post-Week 8 Bowl Projections For the 2024 College Football Season

Here's a look at the bowl picture after a week of movement throughout the game.

Patrick Andres

Georgia and Texas's game had playoff preview written all over it.
Georgia and Texas's game had playoff preview written all over it. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The beauty of midseason college football bowl projections is the extent to which small movements in the rankings can affect them. For instance, Tennessee's 24–17 win over Alabama had ramifications up and down the bowl schedule—knocking the Crimson Tide from the playoff field and elevating the Volunteers in their place.

However, bowl projections also have a way of bringing into the cold light teams in the midst of complete collapse. Wait until you see where Oklahoma is in this field after its blowout loss to South Carolina, or USC after its complete meltdown at Maryland.

As usual, the projections are determined by using the AP Poll and College Football Reference's Simple Rating System as guides. Conference tie-ins have been observed, but with .500 teams in short supply, gluttonous Power Four conferences (namely the Big Ten and SEC) ate a handful of slots nominally reserved for other leagues.

Without further ado, here's how the bowl picture might look if the season ended today, with some commentary at the end.

GAME

LOCATION

DATE

PROJECTED MATCHUP

Celebration Bowl

Atlanta

Dec. 14

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Dec. 14

Rutgers vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

Dec. 17

Texas State vs. Sam Houston

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla.

Dec. 18

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern

LA Bowl

Inglewood, Calif.

Dec. 18

Utah vs. UNLV

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans

Dec. 19

Western Kentucky vs. Lousiana-Monroe

Cure Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 20

Minnesota vs. James Madison

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa

Dec. 20

Boston College vs. Arkansas

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 1

Columbus

Dec. 20

No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Ohio State

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 2

Austin

Dec. 21

No. 10 Clemson at No. 7 Texas

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 3

University Park, Pa.

Dec. 21

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Penn State

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 4

Knoxville, Tenn.

Dec. 21

No. 9 LSU at No. 8 Tennessee

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

Dec. 23

Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina

Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

Dec. 23

Northern Illinois vs. Colorado State

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Dec. 24

Liberty vs. Tulane

Detroit Bowl

Detroit

Dec. 26

Maryland vs. Toledo

Rate Bowl

Phoenix

Dec. 26

Iowa vs. San Diego State

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Dec. 26

Michigan State vs. Marshall

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham

Dec. 27

Oklahoma vs. North Texas

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth

Dec. 27

Michigan vs. Kentucky

Liberty Bowl

Memphis

Dec. 27

TCU vs. South Carolina

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Dec. 27

Virginia Tech vs. Arizona State

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas

Dec. 27

Missouri vs. Washington State

Fenway Bowl

Boston

Dec. 28

Memphis vs. Virginia

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Dec. 28

Wisconsin vs. Syracuse

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Dec. 28

Arkansas State vs. San Jose State

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 28

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech

Arizona Bowl

Tucson

Dec. 28

Eastern Michigan vs. Fresno State

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Dec. 28

Louisville vs. Navy

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Dec. 28

Washington vs. Kansas State

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Dec. 28

Colorado vs. Army

Music City Bowl

Nashville

Dec. 30

Illinois vs. Ole Miss

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa

Dec. 31

Notre Dame vs. Alabama

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31

Oregon State vs. SMU

Citrus Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 31

Indiana vs. Texas A&M

Texas Bowl

Houston

Dec. 31

Florida vs. Texas Tech

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Dec. 31

No. 12 Boise State or No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 4 Iowa State

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Jan. 1

No. 10 Clemson or No. 7 Texas vs. No. 2 Georgia

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Jan. 1

No. 9 LSU or No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Oregon

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Jan. 1

No. 11 BYU or No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Miami

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville

Jan. 2

Pittsburgh vs. Vanderbilt

First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Jan. 3

USC vs. Connecticut

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte

Jan. 3

Nebraska vs. Duke

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Jan. 4

Western Michigan vs. Jacksonville State

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jan. 9

Sugar Bowl winner vs. Peach Bowl winner

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 10

Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner

National Championship

Atlanta

Jan. 20

Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner

Notable Potential Bowl Matchups

Note Jackson State snagging Florida A&M's place in the Celebration Bowl after a 35–21 win over the Rattlers Saturday... Sam Houston and Texas State (Frisco Bowl) have spent a lot of time together over the years; the two schools helped found the Lone Star Conference way back in 1931... UNLV and Utah (LA Bowl) were in the Mountain West together from 1999 to 2010, and the WAC from 1996 to '98... Louisiana-Monroe and Western Kentucky locked horns in the Sun Belt from 2009 to '13... BYU and Ohio State, potential CFP opponents, have met three times in bowl games (the Buckeyes won all three matchups)... Depending on whether you consider CFP first-round matchups bowl games, we could be in line for a) the first bowl game in Ohio since the 1961 Aviation Bowl in Dayton and b) the first bowl game in Pennsylvania since the Liberty Bowl left Philadelphia in 1963... Tennessee and LSU are not scheduled to play this year; the Volunteers won their last meeting in 2022... Iowa and San Diego State (Rate Bowl) played in the 1986 Holiday Bowl; hilariously, the final score was 39–38 (the Hawkeyes won)... This would be Notre Dame and Alabama's (ReliaQuest Bowl) ninth matchup; the Fighting Irish lead the series 5-3 and the two teams will begin a home-and-home in 2029... SMU would be the first Texas-based team to appear in the Sun Bowl since TCU in 1998... Duke and Nebraska (Duke's Mayo Bowl) played in the 1955 Orange Bowl, won 34–7 by the Blue Devils.

