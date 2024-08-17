Notre Dame Makes the Cut as Elite Safety Announces Top 10 Schools
Notre Dame isn't well-known for developing star safeties traditionally but in recent years the Fighting Irish have been on a roll.
More on those names later, but as Notre Dame continues to count down the days until its opener at Texas A&M, recruiting battles are still taking place.
Notre Dame received good news on one front Saturday when elite 2026 safety prospect Bralan Womack announced his top 10 schools.
Notre Dame made the cut, but will have plenty of work to do as some powerhouses and much more local teams for the Mississippi product also did.
Alabama, Louisvlle, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M also made the cut.
Bralan Womack as a Prospect
Bralan Womack is entering his junior year of high school and is rated as one of the nation's top safeties. The 247Sports composite gives him a five-star rating, ranks him as the 23rd overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and the third best safety.
Womack checks in at 5-11, 185-pounds from Flowood (Hartfield Academy), Mississippi.
He visited Notre Dame in the early part of summer and was quickly crystal balled to Notre Dame but a pair of 247Sports recruiting experts.
Womack visited Notre Dame earlier this summer and that reportedly went really well, but he has also seemed to be pretty impressed by multiple schools and football programs.
Notre Dame Football's Recent Safety Success
If I'm a Notre Dame coach my pitch to Womack goes something like this:
Harrison Smith starred at Notre Dame before going onto a Hall of Fame worthy with the Minnesota Vikings, who he's entering his 13th season with.
Kyle Hamilton was a first-team All-Pro last year and had a case to be the NFL's defensive player of the year in just his second professional season in Baltimore.
Julian Love didn't play safety at Notre Dame but turned into a Pro Bowl safety in Seattle last year.
Alohi Gilman played two seasons at Notre Dame and just signed an $11 million dollar deal after being a 186th overall draft pick.
Xavier Watts just won the Nagurski as the nation's best defensive player from - you guessed it - the safety position.
Notre Dame might not get the love of others for producing safeties with regularity but in recent years there have been few that can compete with the NFL talent the Irish have put out at the position.
