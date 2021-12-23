Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Bowl Preview: A Look At The Oklahoma State Defense

    Breaking down the defense of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Notre Dame's Fiesta Bowl opponent
    Author:

    The 5th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) take on the 9th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on January 1. Oklahoma State was the Big 12 regular season champs and came just an inch away from winning the Big 12 title game as well.

    Oklahoma State has been fueled by its defense all season. The Cowboys rank among the nation's best defenses in about every major statistical category, and they present Noter Dame with arguably their toughest test of the season. In our latest podcast we dive into the stats and the film and discuss what makes the Cowboys so good on defense.

    Early on we discuss the big picture aspects of this matchup and what makes Oklahoma State so good. We discuss the shift we've seen at Oklahoma State in recent seasons and how surprising it is that the two best teams in the Big 12 this season were defensive driven teams.

    Next we talk statistics, and Oklahoma State absolutely has some impressive statistics. We show them all, but we also point out how consistent Oklahoma State has been this season, and how the Notre Dame defense has actually more dominant games, but the Cowboys have been far, far more steady.

    That is followed by a breakdown of the particulars of the defense. We use film shots to look at the basics of the Oklahoma State defensive alignment and what makes it so good against the run. We show what makes them such an effective pass rushing team and how that also plays up against the run. Simply put, this is a well coached and effective defense.

    After we break down the Cowboys we spend time answering questions from Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers.

