Breaking down the latest College Football Playoff rankings and where things stand for Notre Dame

Another release of the College Football Playoff rankings means yet another week in which the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) climbed up the rankings. Notre Dame checked in at No. 6 in the latest rankings as the Irish get ready for their regular season finale. Our latest podcast breaks down the latest rankings.

The beginning of the episode dives into where things stand for Notre Dame. We discuss Notre Dame's ranking, how its opponents fall into the latest rankings and then dive into how other rankings impact the Irish.

Much of the show revolved around how the rankings impact Notre Dame. The focus included a look at how Alabama falling a spot helps the Irish, how the Big 12 champion could be positioned to challenge Notre Dame and we went over all the scenarios that could result in the Irish making the playoff.

We also discussed the chances for Cincinnati to become the first Group of 5 team to make the playoff.

