    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Breaking Down The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    Breaking down the latest College Football Playoff rankings and where things stand for Notre Dame
    Author:

    Another release of the College Football Playoff rankings means yet another week in which the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) climbed up the rankings. Notre Dame checked in at No. 6 in the latest rankings as the Irish get ready for their regular season finale. Our latest podcast breaks down the latest rankings.

    The beginning of the episode dives into where things stand for Notre Dame. We discuss Notre Dame's ranking, how its opponents fall into the latest rankings and then dive into how other rankings impact the Irish.

    Much of the show revolved around how the rankings impact Notre Dame. The focus included a look at how Alabama falling a spot helps the Irish, how the Big 12 champion could be positioned to challenge Notre Dame and we went over all the scenarios that could result in the Irish making the playoff.

    We also discussed the chances for Cincinnati to become the first Group of 5 team to make the playoff.

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

