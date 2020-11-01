Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Defense, Daelin Hayes, Kyle Hamilton

Notre Dame was once again carried by its defense, this time en route to a 31-13 victory. The Irish defense gave up just six points, with Georgia Tech scoring seven points on a fumble return.

The Fighting Irish defense held Georgia Tech to just 238 yards of offense and 4.0 yards per play. Notre Dame held the talented Yellow Jacket ground game to a season-low 88 yards and 2.7 yards per rush.

Head coach Brian Kelly broke down the performance of his defense, beginning with a big picture view.

Considering how dominant the defense was, especially compared to the offense, it was interesting to hear Kelly be more critical of that unit than he was the offense. Perhaps he has a much higher standard for the defense than the offense, and based on how both sides have played this season it would make sense.

Kelly talked about the performance of end Daelin Hayes, who had two huge sacks in the game and another late pressure that was impactful.

Sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton also had a huge performance for the Irish, leading the defense with six tackles and tying Hayes for the team lead with two tackles for loss. Hamilton also had a pass break up in the end zone.

Here is Kelly talking about Hamilton's performance and impact on the defense:

To ready my full breakdown of the Irish defense from the win, read my game observations HERE.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

You can see the full Brian Kelly post-game press conference here:

