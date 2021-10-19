    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    Talking Brian Kelly's Comments, Weekend Of College Football

    In the latest Irish Breakdown video we discussed Brian Kelly, the quarterback position, the weekend of college football and much more
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the Irish media on Monday, which came after another wild weekend of college football. In our latest podcast we discussed Kelly's comments - especially those about the quarterback position - before diving into analysis of the weekend of college football.

    Here are some of the topics discussed in this podcast:

    *** A lot of our beginning conversation was about Kelly's comments on the quarterback, including the announcement that Jack Coan would start and Tyler Buchner would play. We discussed this decision and gave our opinions on whether or not it's the right decision, and how the staff can make this work.

    *** We discussed the offensive line and comments made by Kelly about that unit, including the decision to start Andrew Kristofic at guard. We also discussed the move of Michael Carmody to tight end, including analysis of why it is happening and why it's a move that troubles us.

    *** The defense got some discussion but most of our time was spent on the offense.

    *** There were a number of games from the weekend we discussed. We talked about Purdue beating Iowa, LSU beating Florida, Georgia beating Kentucky, Oklahoma State beating Texas and the decision by LSU to fire Ed Orgeron.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Follow me on Parler:     @BryanDriskell
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Brian Kelly
    Football

    Talking Brian Kelly's Comments, Weekend Of College Football

    1 minute ago
    Michael Mayer
    Football

    Brian Kelly Updates Injury Status Ahead Of Notre Dame Matchup Against USC

    3 hours ago
    Kedon Slovis
    Football

    USC Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

    5 hours ago
    Jack Coan - Tyler Buchner
    Football

    Jack Coan Remains The Starting Quarterback For Notre Dame

    6 hours ago
    Defensive Line
    Football

    Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. USC

    9 hours ago
    Notre Dame vs USC
    Football

    Series History: Notre Dame vs. USC

    11 hours ago
    David Bell Purdue
    Football

    College Football Roundup: Week Seven Brings Yet Another Wild Weekend

    14 hours ago
    Drew Pyne
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 13 In AP Poll

    Oct 17, 2021
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame Stays At No. 13 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    Oct 17, 2021