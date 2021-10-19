Talking Brian Kelly's Comments, Weekend Of College Football

In the latest Irish Breakdown video we discussed Brian Kelly, the quarterback position, the weekend of college football and much more

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the Irish media on Monday, which came after another wild weekend of college football. In our latest podcast we discussed Kelly's comments - especially those about the quarterback position - before diving into analysis of the weekend of college football.

Here are some of the topics discussed in this podcast:

*** A lot of our beginning conversation was about Kelly's comments on the quarterback, including the announcement that Jack Coan would start and Tyler Buchner would play. We discussed this decision and gave our opinions on whether or not it's the right decision, and how the staff can make this work.

*** We discussed the offensive line and comments made by Kelly about that unit, including the decision to start Andrew Kristofic at guard. We also discussed the move of Michael Carmody to tight end, including analysis of why it is happening and why it's a move that troubles us.

*** The defense got some discussion but most of our time was spent on the offense.

*** There were a number of games from the weekend we discussed. We talked about Purdue beating Iowa, LSU beating Florida, Georgia beating Kentucky, Oklahoma State beating Texas and the decision by LSU to fire Ed Orgeron.

