Brian Kelly Breaks Down Ian Book, Notre Dame Offense In Win Over Georgia Tech
Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame earned a 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech, which improved the Fighting Irish to 6-0 on the season.
It wasn't always a pretty offensive performance, but the Irish did enough to come away with a convincing win. Notre Dame racked up 426 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per play. Notre Dame rushed for 227 yards and was an impressive 10-15 on third-down in the win.
Following the victory, head coach Brian Kelly talked about the win. He began by discussing the 15-play, 81-yard drive that started the game.
Kelly wanted to score quicker against Georgia Tech, but against Clemson, a bunch of 15-play, 81-yard drives that take 8:38 off the clock would be a very good thing.
Kelly also talked about the performance of quarterback Ian Book and the Irish wide receivers.
Book finished the game 18-26 for 199 yards and a touchdown. He completed 69.2% of his passes.
To ready my full breakdown of the Irish offense from the win, read my game observations HERE.
Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
You can see the full Brian Kelly post-game press conference here:
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook