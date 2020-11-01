Brian Kelly Breaks Down Ian Book, Notre Dame Offense In Win Over Georgia Tech

Notre Dame earned a 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech, which improved the Fighting Irish to 6-0 on the season.

It wasn't always a pretty offensive performance, but the Irish did enough to come away with a convincing win. Notre Dame racked up 426 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per play. Notre Dame rushed for 227 yards and was an impressive 10-15 on third-down in the win.

Following the victory, head coach Brian Kelly talked about the win. He began by discussing the 15-play, 81-yard drive that started the game.

Kelly wanted to score quicker against Georgia Tech, but against Clemson, a bunch of 15-play, 81-yard drives that take 8:38 off the clock would be a very good thing.

Kelly also talked about the performance of quarterback Ian Book and the Irish wide receivers.

Book finished the game 18-26 for 199 yards and a touchdown. He completed 69.2% of his passes.

To ready my full breakdown of the Irish offense from the win, read my game observations HERE.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

You can see the full Brian Kelly post-game press conference here:

