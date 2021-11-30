Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    REPORT: Brian Kelly To Take The LSU Head Coaching Job

    According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame to take the LSU job
    Author:

    According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is expected to leave and take the head coaching position at LSU.

    According to sources, LSU has offered Kelly close to $100 million over a 7-year period. Kelly has gone 113-40 during 12 seasons at Notre Dame. He led the Fighting Irish to a pair of College Football Playoff appearances (2018, 2020) and also a berth to the 2013 BCS Championship game.

    LSU had pushed for former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley but he turned the job down and instead went to USC. 

    Notre Dame is currently 11-1 and ranked No. 6 in the country after beating Stanford this past weekend.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Brian Kelly
    Football

    REPORT: Brian Kelly To Take The LSU Head Coaching Job

    just now
    Brian Kelly
    Football

    Brian Kelly To LSU Rumors: We've Been Here Before, But It's Different This Time

    11 minutes ago
    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    USC Being Good Is Good For Notre Dame

    2 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Notre Dame Is A Dangerous Team Heading Into The Postseason

    5 hours ago
    Notre Dame - Michigan State
    Football

    Notre Dame's Bowl Projection Got Shook Up In Week 13

    11 hours ago
    Michigan - Ohio State
    Football

    College Football Roundup: Playoff Picture Starting To Come Into View After Week 13

    13 hours ago
    Chris Tyree
    Football

    Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Stanford - College Football Playoff Odds

    15 hours ago
    Lincoln Riley
    Football

    Lincoln Riley To Become The Next USC Head Coach

    Nov 28, 2021