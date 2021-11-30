REPORT: Brian Kelly To Take The LSU Head Coaching Job

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame to take the LSU job

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is expected to leave and take the head coaching position at LSU.

According to sources, LSU has offered Kelly close to $100 million over a 7-year period. Kelly has gone 113-40 during 12 seasons at Notre Dame. He led the Fighting Irish to a pair of College Football Playoff appearances (2018, 2020) and also a berth to the 2013 BCS Championship game.

LSU had pushed for former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley but he turned the job down and instead went to USC.

Notre Dame is currently 11-1 and ranked No. 6 in the country after beating Stanford this past weekend.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter