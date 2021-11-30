Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Brian Kelly To LSU, What's Next For Notre Dame

    Breaking down Brian Kelly's decision to leave Notre Dame and what's next for the Irish
    Author:

    Brian Kelly stunned the football world when he left Notre Dame to become the new head coach at LSU. It was a stunning move both from a timing standpoint and a fit standpoint, but the Tigers are reportedly going to pay Kelly a lot of money to stabilize the program and bring another championship.

    Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell, football analyst Vince DeDario and contributor Shaun Davis were joined by John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American to discuss all things related to this situation.

    We spent plenty of time talking about Kelly to LSU. We also spent time talking about what we believe Notre Dame should do now that Kelly is gone. We also put up and responded to all the super chats that were provided by Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

