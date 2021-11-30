Brian Kelly To LSU, What's Next For Notre Dame

Breaking down Brian Kelly's decision to leave Notre Dame and what's next for the Irish

Brian Kelly stunned the football world when he left Notre Dame to become the new head coach at LSU. It was a stunning move both from a timing standpoint and a fit standpoint, but the Tigers are reportedly going to pay Kelly a lot of money to stabilize the program and bring another championship.

Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell, football analyst Vince DeDario and contributor Shaun Davis were joined by John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American to discuss all things related to this situation.

We spent plenty of time talking about Kelly to LSU. We also spent time talking about what we believe Notre Dame should do now that Kelly is gone. We also put up and responded to all the super chats that were provided by Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter