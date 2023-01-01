Brian Mason Named Special Teams Coach of the Year

Notre Dame assistant coach Brian Mason has been named the FootballScoop Special Teams Coach of the Year. Mason just finished his first season at Notre Dame, and it was an outstanding year for his unit, which improved dramatically from previous seasons.

Mason was one of the best hires that first-year head coach Marcus Freeman made, and he made an immediate impact with the Irish. Notre Dame led the nation with seven blocked punts. In fact, only Central Michigan tied Notre Dame in total blocks, which includes punts and field goals.

Punt returner Brandon Joseph also ranked 12th nationally in punt return average, and the Irish ranked 24th nationally in net punting average.

The FootballScoop award is meaningful because it is voted on by other special teams coaches and the past winners of the award. That means the coaches viewed what Mason did this season as the best of any team in the country. Being recognized by your peers as the best in the business is as high of an honor as a coach can have.

