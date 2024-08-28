Former Notre Dame Linebacker Cut by Chicago Bears
Former Notre Dame linebacker Paul Moala has had quite the journey since leaving Notre Dame.
Moala went undrafted this past April but signed a free agent deal with the Chicago Bears. Moala played a good amount of the preseason but was part of the final cuts the Bears made upon announcing their 53 man roster.
Moala was a part of Notre Dame's 2018 recruiting class and most remembered by Fighting Irish fans for returning a fumble for a touchdown against Navy in 2019.
Moala finished his Notre Dame career after 2021 with just 22 tackles in four seasons, but found success after transferring.
Moala spent 2022 at Idaho before spending 2023 at Georgia Tech where he recorded 65 tackles, the fifth-most of any Yellow Jackets defender.
Moala recorded six tackles for the Bears this preseason, five of which were of the solo variety.
