Chris Tyree Needs A More Skill Specific Run Game In 2022

The return of Harry Hiestand should benefit running back Chris Tyree, who needs to be a bigger part of the Notre Dame offense

If Notre Dame wants to become the elite, championship caliber offense it is capable of being it must make better use of its talent. One player whose talent wasn't turned into production in 2021 is running back Chris Tyree. This was partly due to a turf toe injury that lingered for much of the season, but it was also partly due to the poor line play and how he was used.

Tyree is a very different back from Kyren Williams and he's quite different from his current position mates. The talented native of Virginia has drawn some strange criticism from some circles, and part of that is due to exactly what I just mentioned, he's not Williams from a style of play standpoint, and it seems he's judged by what he can't do compared to Williams.

While Williams and rising sophomore Logan Diggs are more of a shifty, make-you-miss type of backs, Tyree is a bit more traditional with his style of play. He's more of a one-cut runner that uses patience to let holes open, and when they do he can plant and explode vertically. Tyree is capable of being an efficient runner behind a good line, and a case could be made that no back was hurt more by last year's poor line play due to his style.

This clip shows Tyree's patience and vision, but it also shows his explosiveness. This is a well-blocked counter play that allows Tyree to patiently see the blocks and then explode vertically for a touchdown.

Last season, because of the poor blocking of the line, Notre Dame had to get creative with its run schemes, and that creativity didn't fit Tyree's run game strengths. He was still able to make big plays in the pass game and return game, but his run game production took a huge, huge hit compared to his freshman season when he averaged 6.8 yards per carry.

The key for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, running backs coach Deland McCullough and Hiestand is to find ways to build a ground game that incorporates what Tyree does well.

It takes some work, but the staff needs to make sure that it is designing and calling plays that suit the back that is in the game. That was a challenge in 2021, but that shouldn't be an issue in 2022 for a number of reasons. Tyree, for his part, needs to continue building up his lower body strength and do a better job picking up his knees when working through the trash.

Notre Dame's staff must make sure that Tyree is an integral part of the offense in both the running game and pass game. He doesn't need 18-20 touches per game, but getting Tyree at least 12-15 touches is a must. Tyree can change the game with just a few carries, but his unique style requires he get into a bit of a rhythm, much like Adams, despite their very different body types.



Think about this, Tyree had what many will consider a disappointing sophomore season for a number of reasons. I'm sure Tyree was disappointed with how the 2021 season went about, but he still had touchdowns of 96, 55 and 53 yards on just 93 total touches, which is fewer than he had in 2020.

Imagine what he will do behind a better line and in a run game that accepts his best traits.

HARRY HIESTAND EFFECT

The return of line coach Harry Hiestand is going to have a great impact on the entire team, but Tyree is one player that could see one of the biggest boosts due to his return. Tyree is exactly the kind of back that has thrived under Hiestand in past season. That one cut player with explosive speed, and none of the previous backs had the game-changing speed that Tyree brings to the table.

Tyree's return to health and Hiestand's return are two reasons why I think Tyree could have a monster season and be part of one of the nation's best backfields, along with more workhorse caliber backs like Logan Diggs and Audric Estime.

Rees seemed to really like running the inside and outside zone concepts in 2020, and they tried to get those concepts going in 2021 but had little success due to the poor play on the line. Those concepts were Hiestand's bread and butter during his previous tenure in South Bend (2012-17). Notre Dame also incorporated some misdirection and the Buck Sweep at a high level during Hiestand's tenure, concepts we've also seen from Rees.

I expect the line to be able to thrive in each of those concepts this season.

With Tyler Buchner poised to take over at quarterback we should also see more read zone and power read concepts as well, which are also right up Tyree's alley. In fact, Tyree's two biggest offensive players of the regular season were with Buchner on the field, which forced teams to also focus on him.

Tyree's combination of patience, vision and explosive speed should play very well behind a Hiestand coached line.

Just look at the yards per carry numbers:

2012 - George Atkinson III - 7.1 YPC (51 carries)

2012 - Cierre Wood - 6.5 YPC (114 carries)

2013 - George Atkinson III - 6.0 YPC (93 carries)

2015 - CJ Prosise - 6.6 YPC (157 carries)

2015 - Josh Adams - 7.2 YPC (116 carries)

2017 - Dexter Williams - 9.2 YPC (39 carries)

2017 - Brandon Wimbush - 8.4 YPC (88 designed runs)

2017 - Josh Adams - 6.9 YPC (206 carries)

In 2017 even Deon McIntosh (5.7 YPC on 65 touches) blew away anything Williams did as a runner. Remember, Williams went for just 5.3 yards per carry in 2020 and 4.9 yards per carry in 2021. Those numbers never happened with a back of Kyren's caliber during the Hiestand tenure.

Since Hiestand left Notre Dame has had just two backs go for 6.0+ yards per carry. That was Dexter Williams in 2018 (6.3 YPC), running behind a line that still had plenty of influence, and Tyree in 2020 (6.8 YPC) running behind a line that also had a strong Hiestand influence.

Hiestand's return is partly what should excite fans about Tyree's potential in 2022. During his tenure Notre Dame thrived at developing backs like Tyree into big-time playmakers, even as part of a deeper rotation.

If the Notre Dame coaches are willing to make sure that Tyree is getting touches, and getting those touches in concepts that fit his skillset, which is quite different than his teammates, I fully expect him to become one of the best home run threats in the country.

