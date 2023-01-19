Notre Dame Coaches Have Another Big Day On The Recruiting Trail

Notre Dame's staff is on the road hitting the recruiting trail hard all week, and the Irish staff will once again be visiting the high schools of many top prospects on Thursday.

Head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand will both head to Malvern (Pa.) Prep and Wyomissing (Pa.) Area. Malvern Prep is the home of Notre Dame commit Peter Jones, one of the best lineman in the country. Wyomissing Area is the home of Caleb Brewer. Obviously Jones is already in the class, which was a big pickup, but Brewer is a major sleeper prospect. Notre Dame is very, very high on Brewer, and so is the Irish Breakdown staff.

You can read Ryan's latest interview with Brewer here: Caleb Brewer Has All The Tools To Be A Dominant Offensive Lineman

Freeman is also slated to head to Baltimore at some point in the day, where he's expected to visit multiple schools, including St. Frances and Gilman. St. Frances is absolutely loaded with talented players and Gilman is the home of safety Dejuan Lane, who has an offer from Notre Dame. Defensive line coach Al Washington will likely join Freeman at Gilman and St. Frances, but he'll also be in the Philadelphia area at Imhotep Charter and Neumann. Neumann is the home of several talented players, including defensive end Deshon Dodson and cornerback Khari Reed. Imhotep is also loaded, including with talented defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington and cornerback Kenneth Woseley.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will head to Michigan, where he'll once again get out to Ann Arbor (Mich.) Saline, the home of quarterback commit CJ Carr. Rees is also expected to head to Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Marys, which is the home of 2023 wide receiver Ryan Mooney. This is a very intriguing trip. Notre Dame has looked at Mooney as a preferred walk on. He's tall and skinny, but he's very fast and has some talent. He's also an outstanding student. If Notre Dame can convince Mooney to join the program as a walk-on it would be huge.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden will be making the rounds in New Jersey. One school in particular I expect to see Golden is Don Bosco Prep, which is the home of talented DT Jordan Thomas. Notre Dame has been having a tough time getting any traction with Thomas, but hopefully Golden's visit will help move the needle a bit.

Running backs coach DeLand McCullough will be in Louisiana for another day, and you expect one school to receive a visit to be Many (La.) High School. That's the home of linebacker Tylen Singleton, who is one of the most talented players on Notre Dame's board, regardless of position. McCullough will be in the New Orleans and Shreveport areas on Thursday.

Corners coach Mike Mickens will be in Arizona for another day seeing top prospects. The fact Mickens will be in Arizona for a second day speaks volumes about how the Irish program views Arizona, and its importance moving forward. One school he'll get to is Brophy Prep, the alma mater of Benjamin Morrison. They are also home to defensive end Mardale Rowe.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey will be in the Atlanta area and he's going to be very busy. Don't be surprised if he swings by Parkview High School, the home of elite athlete Mike Matthews. I also expect him to be by Buford High School, which is the home of big time defensive end Eddrick Houston and standout safety KJ Bolden, who both have offers from Notre Dame. Safety Ty'Shun White is another talented player from Buford, but he doesn't have a Notre Dame offer yet. I also expect him to head to Mill Creek and of course Jefferson High School, the home of elite linebacker Sammy Brown.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary will be in Texas again, with the emphasis being in the Austin area. Tight ends coach Gerad Parker will head to North Carolina and spend time in the Raleigh/Durham area. Brian Mason remains in Hawaii, where he has been all week so far.

