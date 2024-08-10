Notre Dame Football: 5 Things to Know for August 10, 2024
Two weeks from today we will have regular season college football being played when Florida State and Georgia Tech kickoff the year in Dublin, Ireland.
A week after that, Notre Dame gets a huge season-opening game at Texas A&M to kickoff the 12-game 2024 season.
As we're exactly three weeks to Notre Dame football's regular season beginning, here are five things to know regarding Notre Dame football for Saturday, August 10, 2024:
5. Notre Dame Football's 2024 Win Total
You can make the case that Notre Dame is better than all 12 teams it faces in 2024. You can also make the case that Notre Dame has its work cut out for it in a big way with games against Texas A&M, Louisville, Florida State, and USC.
If you were or are a betting person, how would you bet Notre Dame's 10.5 win total in 2024? Pete Fiutak took a look at exactly that Friday.
4. Benjamin Morrison Getting Big-Time Love Ahead of 2024
Benjamin Morrison is probably Notre Dame's best player as we enter the 2024 season. He had shoulder surgery in the spring which has some Notre Dame fans at least a little on-guard entering 2024, but all signs point to him being fully ready to go against Texas A&M. Pro Football Focus looked at Morrison and the nation's top 10 draft eligible cornerbacks recently and we took a look at Notre Dame's insane drought of first round cornerbacks.
3. Notre Dame's Wide Receiver Expectations
Notre Dame has a long way to go to catch up to college football's better passing teams, simply based at the talent it has put out at wide receiver. John Kennedy took a look at why the wide receivers are a group that is very much on the rise entering 2024.
2. Good Recruiting News Coming for Notre Dame
It's been a while since Notre Dame has gotten good news on the recruiting front. However, some developments happened Friday night that lend us to believe something good could be coming very soon regarding a relatively recent in-state offer.
1. Notre Dame to Have 'Explosive Offense' in 2024
What is a fair expectation to have for Notre Dame's offense with a new quarterback, offensive coordinator, and reworked offensive line in 2024?
According to one returning starter it will be "explosive" which is certainly exciting to hear.
