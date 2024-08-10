Notre Dame Football About to Get Good Recruiting News?
It seems like it's been a while since something positive happened on the Notre Dame football recruiting trail.
Talented North Carolina safety JaDon Blair announced his commitment to Notre Dame on July 6 and everything seemed like sunshine and daisies for the Fighting Irish.
Since then though, seemingly little has gone right on the recruiting front.
Just days later, Notre Dame's then top-rated recruit in the 2025 class, safety Ivan Taylor, flipped his commitment from the Irish to Michigan.
No commitments came in the meantime and a few short weeks later rumors began to spread like wildfire about quarterback Deuce Knight, Notre Dame's current top-rated recruit in the class, potentially flipping his commitment to Auburn.
Although Knight hasn't made that flip yet, the fear that he still may remains.
Notre Dame football could clearly use some positive momentum on the recruiting front right now and if you follow a certain trail just a little way, you can see it might soon be getting some good news.
Notre Dame Football Recruiting - Replacing Ivan Taylor in 2025 Class
Ivan Taylor had been a Notre Dame commitment in the 2025 recruiting class for sometime but as June was nearing July, his continued recruiting trips elsewhere put the Fighting Irish staff a bit on guard.
A week before Taylor officially announced he was flipping from Notre Dame to Michigan, Notre Dame offered a football scholarship to in-state safety Brandon Logan.
Logan isn't rated extremely high as a prospect, earning a three-star grade from 247Sports, and only has offers from two other programs - Indiana and Iowa.
Logan attends R. Nelson Snider High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
How have only two other programs offered him if he's capable of earning a scholarship at Notre Dame?
Brandon Logan - Two Sport Star
Logan hasn't gotten much attention nationally on the football front because he's long been a commitment to one of the biggest powerhouse baseball programs in the country, Vanderbilt.
You can use past tense on that as Logan's commitment to Vanderbilt is now officially gone. Logan put a statement on his social media Friday evening.
What are Logan's 'Unplanned Opportunities'?
I'm never going to be confused with being Nostradamus but it's not too difficult to see why Notre Dame might finally be getting some good recruiting news soon.
Logan hasn't listed any other scholarship offers since Notre Dame made one just over a month ago.
If you quickly put two-and-two together, it would seem the sum of four could very likely be found soon on Notre Dame's campus.
That is, unless Logan has something else big up his sleeve.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Irish from Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI—
Former Notre Dame safety intercepts pass as Detroit Lions fall to New York Giants
Former Notre Dame Safety Signs with Pittsburgh Steelers
Notre Dame Football: 5 Things to Know for August 9, 2024
Notre Dame Football's Next Impactful True-Freshman Linebacker
Notre Dame's New Offensive Line Plan Must Work - Or Else