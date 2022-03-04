Combine Results For Kevin Austin and Jack Coan

Breaking down the performance of Kevin Austin and Jack Coan at the NFL Scouting Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine got started off with a bang on Thursday, putting the quarterback, wide receiver and tight end classes on full display.

The results were some of the more outrageous wide receiver testing in recent memory, along with some overall rock solid tight end showings. The quarterback group was a little more volatile, seeing a lot of signal callers choosing to not test but settling on showing off their arms instead.

Two former Notre Dame stars put their talent on display on day one, seeing quarterback Jack Coan and wide receiver Kevin Austin put together notable performances.

Austin specially put on an absolute show, having arguably the best workout of any wide receiver at this year’s event.

Kevin Austin (Official Numbers):

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 200 Pounds

Arm length: 32 7/8”

Hand size: 9”

40 Time: 4.43 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39”

Broad Jump: 11’

3 Cone Drill: 6.71 seconds

Short Shuttle: 4.15 seconds

A lot of his numbers were expected, especially in the jumps. Austin is an explosive player on film and that checked out with an exclamation. The 40-yard dash time also wasn’t overly surprising. I imagined it would be more of the high 4.4 variety but Austin can also run on film without question, and he came in at a lighter weight to do so.

The short area stuff, however, was something to see. On film, Austin works predominantly on a vertical plane and isn’t asked to separate with route running or short area quickness much. That 3-Cone especially tells the story of a much looser athlete, posting the best time of day one.

For evaluators, that will put possibilities in their minds. Maybe he isn’t just a boundary receiver who has to operate as a purely vertical player. Maybe there is more. With that type of workout, it would be shocking if Austin is not drafted.

In fact, it’s more likely he goes early day three than the seventh round at this point. The upside is obvious and the testing backs it up.

Overall, Austin tied for 9th in the 40-yard dash, his vertical jump tied for 3rd, his shuttle time tied for 2nd and his 3-Cone time ranked 1st, and there wasn't anyone close. The next closest time was 6.98. For context, the 15th best 3-Cone yesterday was closer to the 2nd best time than the 2nd best time was to Austin.

Coan quietly had a really nice day in Indianapolis. Most importantly, he threw the ball well and consistently all day. There is an assumption out there that Coan is a debilitating athlete at the position. If that was the opinion, he quickly dispelled with his overall solid showing.

Jack Coan (Official Numbers):

Height: 6'3 1/4"

Weight: 218 Pounds

Arm length: 31 1/8"

Hand size: 9 1/2"

40 Time: 4.9 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33”

Broad Jump: 9’7”

3 Cone Drill: DNP

Short Shuttle: DNP

First and foremost, he checked a lot of boxes with his measurements to start the event. It was a big check across the board.

Then, Coan tested very well across the board for his style. He isn’t a blazer but the forty time was more than adequate enough. His jumps demonstrated that there is more lower body explosion than he may be given credit for. Coan chose not to do the short area testing, which is a very common practice nowadays.

The biggest help to his week will be in the meeting rooms, where everyone expects Coan to ace those tests. Being able to check so many boxes in terms of on field testing, however, is an added bonus.

Leaving Indianapolis, Coan seems like a solid bet to hear his name called late during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Combine week is just getting underway and we are not done for Notre Dame coverage. Running back Kyren Williams is set to workout on Friday, beginning at 4 PM Eastern Time on NFL Network.

