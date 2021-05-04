Notre Dame Continues Producing Premium Offensive Line Draft Picks

Notre Dame didn't produce a first round offensive lineman in 2021, but the Irish are still producing premium OL draft picks at an elite rate

Notre Dame isn't the nation's best program at producing drafted offensive linemen in recent seasons, and it isn't even producing more first rounders than other programs, but after three Irish players were drafted in rounds two and three this weekend the Irish are still the best at producing premium round draft picks up front.

In the last five drafts the Irish had five blockers selected, which trails Alabama (8), Georgia (7), Ohio State (7), Michigan (7) and Oklahoma (6). Alabama (3) and Georgia (3) have also produced more first round picks than Notre Dame's two during that same stretch.

All five of Notre Dame's drafted linemen went in the first three rounds of the draft, and those five picks still top any program in the country. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma all have four premium draft picks.

Notre Dame had its string of first round picks at left tackle ended, but the Irish still had three of its starting offensive linemen get picked in rounds two and three this weekend. Liam Eichenberg was picked by the Miami Dolphins in the second round, and Aaron Banks was selected by the San Francisco 49ers just six spots later. Robert Hainsey was picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in round three.

