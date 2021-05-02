Notre Dame 2021 Draft Class Was Among The Best In College Football

Notre Dame's 2021 NFL Draft class ended up being nine players deep, and it was one of the best among all college football programs

Notre Dame ended up with a deep 2021 NFL Draft class, as nine former Fighting Irish players heard their names called this weekend as draft picks. It was one of Notre Dame's best draft classes in decades, and one of the best among all college football programs.

Here is a rundown of Notre Dame's nine draft picks.

Round 2 (42) - Liam Eichenberg, OL, Miami Dolphins

Round 2 (48) - Aaron Banks, OL, San Francisco 49ers

Round 2 (52) - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Cleveland Browns

Round 3 (83) - Tommy Tremble, TE, Carolina Panthers

Round 3 (95) - Robert Hainsey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 4 (133) - Ian Book, QB, New Orleans Saints

Round 5 (171) - Daelin Hayes, Edge, Baltimore Ravens

Round 5 (182) - Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Atlanta Falcons

Round 7 (249) - Ben Skowronek, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Notre Dame's nine picks in one class were its most since 10 players got selected in 1994. That was the year in which the draft was reduced to just seven rounds.

The previous best mark of the Brian Kelly tenure was 2014, when the Irish had eight players selected. Notre Dame had five players taken in the first three rounds, which is tied with the 2014 class for the most. There were six Irish players take in the first three rounds of the 2016 draft.

Notre Dame's draft class also stacked up very well with the nation's best programs. Here's a look at how the Irish ranked in terms of drafted players:

Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas, North Carolina, USC, Oregon, Stanford, BYU, Missouri and UCF all had five players selected.

Alabama clearly dominated the 2021 NFL Draft in terms of high-round draft picks, with eight players going in the first two rounds. Notre Dame stacked up very well against everyone else. The Irish had just one fewer total picks than Ohio State and just one fewer high-round picks (rounds 1-3).

Not getting drafted doesn't mean a player's NFL dreams are over, and a number of former Notre Dame players also signed free agent contracts already.

Nick McCloud, Cornerback - Buffalo Bills

Tommy Kraemer, Guard - Detroit Lions

Javon McKinley, Wide Receiver - Detroit Lions

Brock Wright, Tight End - Detroit Lions

Shaun Crawford, Safety - Las Vegas Raiders

