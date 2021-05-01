Notre Dame Leads The Way For Day Two Draft Picks

Notre Dame had five players selected on day two of the 2021 NFL Draft

Round one of the NFL Draft didn't go Notre Dame's way, but day two of the draft went much, much better for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame had five players second on two day - which consists of rounds two and three - which tied with Ohio State and Georgia for the most of any program.

The Irish had three players taken in the second round, which was the best of any team for that round.

Notre Dame's first selection of the 2021 NFL Draft was All-American left tackle Liam Eichenberg, who went to the Miami Dolphins with the 42nd overall pick. Eichenberg will battle for the starting right tackle job for the Dolphins, which means he'll be protecting the blindside of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami Dolphins Draft Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

Guard Aaron Banks went 48th overall to the San Francisco 49ers. Banks, a California native, will now be part of an offensive line that also has former Fighting Irish All-American Mike McGlinchey. Banks was also an All-American in 2020, earning consensus honors as he and Eichenberg formed arguably the best left side of the line in the nation.

San Francisco 49ers Draft Notre Dame Guard Aaron Banks

All-American linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was picked 52nd overall by the Cleveland Browns. Many analysts predicted the Browns to take Owusu-Koramoah in round one, but Cleveland was able to still get him in the second round after taking cornerback Greg Newsome II in the first round.

Cleveland Browns Draft Notre Dame Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Notre Dame had two more players taken in the third round.

Tight end Tommy Tremble was picked by the Carolina Panthers with the 83rd overall pick. He will join a Panther offense that is now led by former USC star quarterback Sam Darnold and former Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.

Carolina Panthers Draft Notre Dame Tight End Tommy Tremble

Two-time captain Robert Hainsey was drafted 95th overall by the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hainsey was a four-year starter at right tackle but will likely transition inside to guard or center in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Notre Dame OL Robert Hainsey

