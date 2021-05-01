FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
San Francisco 49ers Draft Notre Dame Guard Aaron Banks

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted former Notre Dame All-American guard Aaron Banks.

Banks stepped into the lineup late in the 2018 season and eventually developed into a dominant interior player. The massive left guard - and native of California - earned consensus All-American honors following the 2020 season.

Banks played in the Reese's Senior Bowl and performed well, especially during the game. Banks is a phone booth player that shows a good burst off the line, he has powerful hands and his size and lower body power helps him dominate in the run game. Banks performed well in both zone and gap schemes for the Irish, and he improved immensely as a pass blocker in 2020.

Banks and Liam Eichenberg formed arguably the best left side of the line in the country. Banks will be joining former Notre Dame All-American tackle Mike McGlinchey in San Francisco.

