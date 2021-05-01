San Francisco 49ers Draft Notre Dame Guard Aaron Banks

The San Francisco 49ers have drafted former Notre Dame All-American guard Aaron Banks.

Banks stepped into the lineup late in the 2018 season and eventually developed into a dominant interior player. The massive left guard - and native of California - earned consensus All-American honors following the 2020 season.

Banks played in the Reese's Senior Bowl and performed well, especially during the game. Banks is a phone booth player that shows a good burst off the line, he has powerful hands and his size and lower body power helps him dominate in the run game. Banks performed well in both zone and gap schemes for the Irish, and he improved immensely as a pass blocker in 2020.

Banks and Liam Eichenberg formed arguably the best left side of the line in the country. Banks will be joining former Notre Dame All-American tackle Mike McGlinchey in San Francisco.

Related Content

Robert Hainsey Named A Senior Bowl Winner

Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: OL Robert Hainsey

One-On-One With Robert Hainsey

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter