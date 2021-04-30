Miami Dolphins Draft Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

Former Notre Dame All-American left tackle Liam Eichenberg was drafted by the Miami Dolphins.

Eichenberg has been a rock on the left side of the Notre Dame line for the last three seasons. He has not allowed a sack since Sept. 29, 2018, which was his fifth career start. In the 33 games and 1,283 pass plays since that game, Eichenberg didn't allow a single sack and only gave up four quarterback hits (according to Pro Football Focus).

Following the 2020 season Eichenberg was named a consensus All-American and a first-team All-ACC player. Eichenberg was also named the ACC's best blocker, an honor that was determined by the league's coaches and defensive coordinators.

The Cleveland, Ohio native answered a lot of questions about his athleticism with an outstanding Pro Day performance at the end of March. Eichenberg's pro shuttle and three-cone drill times ranked fourth among all tackles taken in the first round going back to the 2016 draft.

Eichenberg has arguably the highest floor of any tackle in this draft, and his experience, skill and production should allow him to make a smooth transition into the starting lineup, even as a rookie.

Miami is moving 2020 starting right tackle Robert Hunt back to guard, his projected position coming out of college, which opens up the right tackle job for Eichenberg.

To read my full draft analysis of Eichenberg click HERE.

