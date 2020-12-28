Rose Bowl Matchup: Notre Dame Defense vs Alabama Offense

Breaking down the Alabama offense and how the Notre Dame defense matches up

Notre Dame has been an outstanding for much of the 2020 season, but in the Rose Bowl the Irish will face an opponent that is on a different level than anyone else they faced all season. The Alabama offense is the nation's best, and the Irish defenders will need their best game of the season to have any chance at pulling off the upset.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into the matchup of the Notre Dame defense and the Alabama offense.

The show begins with an overview of what makes the offense for the Crimson Tide so good, then dive into the personnel and finish with the two most intriguing matchups of this battle.

To listen to the breakdown of the Notre Dame offense and its matchup against the Alabama defense, click HERE.

