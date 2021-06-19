Notre Dame Defensive Line Continues To Be Overlooked

Despite returning good production, a lot of depth and impressive talent the Notre Dame defensive line isn't getting much love from preseason magazines

Notre Dame has gone 33-5 in the last three seasons and it has been the defense that fueled that charge. The Fighting Irish ranked 14th, 12th and 13th in scoring defense the last three seasons, and the driving force behind that success has been the front four.

Despite that success the Notre Dame defensive line continues to get overlooked, and that has not changed heading into the 2021 season. Notre Dame defense isn't getting much preseason love in the national magazines, and that is especially true of the defensive line.

Neither Lindy's Sports nor Athlon Sports ranked the Notre Dame defensive line as one of the ten best fronts in the country in their preseason magazine.

According to Athlon, first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is leaving behind a better defensive line than the one he inherited, as the Cincinnati Bearcat front ranked as the nation's seventh best returning group. Cincinnati is also ranked as the fourth best returning secondary.

Notre Dame, however, was shut out at defensive line, linebacker and in the secondary by both preseason magazines.

The Irish did lose both of their starting defensive ends, with Daelin Hayes and Adetokunbo Ogundeji both being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Notre Dame returns both starting interior defenders, but 2020 starting three-technique Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa is moving outside to end.

Notre Dame actually returns more production to the 2021 defensive line than it did the 2020 unit that was such a driving force for the defense all season. Last season the Irish line returned 24.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks from the 2019 squad. The 2021 unit, however, returns 27.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks despite playing one fewer game.

Not returning one individual standout, at least from a production standpoint, makes the constant dismissal of the defensive line somewhat understandable, but anyone that dives into the film has to recognize just how important the front four has been to Notre Dame's success in recent seasons.

In summer breakdowns we've argued at Irish Breakdown that the 2021 defensive line actually has a chance to be the best front since 2012. The talent is certainly there, but now it's about that talent turning its potential into production, a phrase you have heard me use frequently when discussing the 2021 squad.

Tagovailoa-Amosa getting comfortable at the big end position and Kurt Hinish continuing his 2020 play are keys to the line continuing to thrive. The line reaching its full potential and becoming the dominant unit its capable of will require a few players to have breakout seasons.

Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola is the first player I have in mind when thinking about a Notre Dame defender that could go to afterthought to standout. Ademilola has flashed playmaking ability throughout his career, but now he gets a more full-time role and he poised for a big-time breakout season.

If the final two games of the 2020 season are any indication of what we are going to see from Ademilola this season he is going to be dominant.

Vypers Isaiah Foskey and Jordan Botelho forming a potent one-two bunch on the edge is the next key. There are other talented young defenders stepping into more prominent roles, but these two are potential game-changers.

Foskey has prototypical size and he racked up 4.5 sacks in limited snaps last season. If he can make another jump he could be in line for an outstanding junior season.

Botelho is a high-motor player with an explosive first step, and the rising sophomore possesses a unique ability to get under the pads of tackles en route to the quarterback.

If those three defenders are as good as I think they can be the Irish defensive line will once again fuel the defense, which will be the foundation of the team's strength in 2021, and the unit will finish the season as one of the nation's best fronts.

