    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    Notre Dame Depth Chart vs North Carolina

    Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against North Carolina
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame (6-1) looks to start a new home field win streak when it hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3). The Fighting Irish have released their depth chart for the upcoming matchup against the high-scoring Tar Heels. Notre Dame is now the No. 11 ranked team in the country in both polls, and we are just over a week away from the release of the first College Football Playoff ranking, which makes this matchup against North Carolina even more important.

    Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame offense:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.06.26 PM

    Here is the depth chart for the Notre Dame defense:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.07.25 PM

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Follow me on Parler:     @BryanDriskell
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame Depth Chart vs North Carolina

    47 seconds ago
    Kyle Hamilton
    Football

    Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton Is Ruled Out For North Carolina Game

    2 minutes ago
    Tyler Buchner
    Football

    College Football Roundup: Upsets Continue In Week 8

    3 hours ago
    David Bell Purdue
    Football

    College Football Roundup: Week Seven Brings Yet Another Wild Weekend

    3 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over USC

    6 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Offense From The Win Over USC

    17 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 11 In Latest AP Poll

    21 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 11 In Latest Coaches Poll

    22 hours ago
    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    Key Takeaways Of The Notre Dame Defense From The Win Over USC

    23 hours ago