    • November 22, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Stanford

    Notre Dame has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against Stanford
    Author:

    Here is the Notre Dame depth chart on offense.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 1.44.36 PM

    Although he is still listed as the backup left guard, junior Zeke Correll came in at centre this past weekend against Georgia Tech, and he would be the next center off the bench should Jarrett Patterson go down.

    Here is the Notre Dame depth chart on defense.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 1.45.11 PM

    Notre Dame sent out the same depth chart it did each of the last two weeks, but obviously it is not up-to-date. Sophomore Ramon Henderson is listed as a backup cornerback, but Henderson has played safety in each of the last two games and he is going to play that position again this weekend against Stanford.

    Sophomore Jordan Botelho has also been getting snaps at rover in the last two games.

