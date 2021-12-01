Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Did Notre Dame Hold Brian Kelly Back, Or Did He Hold ND Back?

    Brian Kelly went to LSU to win a title had implied that Notre Dame couldn't go any further, but was it Notre Dame or Kelly that kept the Irish from winning it all
    Current LSU head coach Brian Kelly spent 12 season in Notre Dame, and from the moment he was hired Kelly talked about the desire to win championships. The longer he went without one the more we heard about how it was Notre Dame that was the problem.

    In our latest podcast we discuss if it was in fact Notre Dame that was holding Kelly back, or if it was Kelly's decisions that kept the Irish from taking the final step forward.

    During the show we break down the four areas that are perceived to be areas that kept Kelly from getting over the hump, and then break down whether those are legitimate road blocks or not.

    The four areas were:

    *** Recruiting
    *** Coaching hires/mistakes
    *** Offense/Keeping up with the times
    *** Business like approach that resulted in big game failures

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

