Notre Dame Football Player Responds to Criticism Over Controversial Play
Notre Dame's 31-24 win over Louisville on Saturday was certainly a bit chippier than any of the previous four the Fighting Irish have played in this season.
After the game the chirping between teams continued as both headed to their respective locker rooms, but during the game things were at a raised level throughout.
Notre Dame's Jordan Clark Head-Butts Opponent
Notre Dame was leading Louisville by 10 just before the halfway point of the third quarter Saturday. At that time, Notre Dame defensive back Jordan Clark was hit with a personal foul penalty for headbutting Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell. The optics, shown below, certainly weren't good.
Notre Dame's Jordan Clark Responds to Criticism
As bad as the optics are, it turns out there is more to the story according to Jordan Clark. Clark took to social media to respond, saying that he was reacting after getting spit in the face of.
It's a catch 22 position for Clark to be in.
Getting your face literally spit in and not doing anything about it is a lot easier to say than to actually go and do. It's very easy for me to sit here behind a keyboard and talk down about Clark's decision to do what he did.
The fact of the matter is though, that a future opponent is going to see that and try to press Clark's buttons again, very likely in another highly disrespectful way with the hope that he'll respond like he did Saturday.