Notre Dame Falls Out Of The Top 10 In Latest AP Poll
Notre Dame dropped to No. 12 in the Associated Press College Football poll released on Sunday afternoon. The Irish fell four spots after climbing up to No. 8 in last week's rankings.
The Irish (2-0) struggled to beat Toledo 32-29 on Saturday. A touchdown pass from Jack Coan to Michael Mayer with 1:09 kept Notre Dame’s winning streak at home alive. The Irish have won 25 straight on their home turf.
Alabama and Georgia retained the top two spots. Ohio State dropped from third to ninth after losing to Oregon at home. The Ducks jumped from 12th to 4th after its win over the Buckeyes.
Cincinnati (2-0), who Notre Dame plays on Oct. 2, dropped from seventh to eighth after beating Murray State.
Virginia Tech (2-0), another Notre Dame opponent, moved from No. 19 to No. 15. The Hokies beat Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. Wisconsin, which plays Notre Dame at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sep. 25, remains at No. 18. The Badgers (1-1) beat Eastern Michigan. North Carolina (1-1) moved up from No. 24 to No. 21 after it beat Georgia State. The Tar Heels play Notre Dame on Oct. 30.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook