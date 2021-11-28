Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Moves Down To No. 6 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    Notre Dame fell a spot in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
    Author:

    Notre Dame dropped to No. 6 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

    The Fighting Irish (11-1) moved down a spot after defeating Stanford 45-14 on Saturday to finish the regular season. Oklahoma State, which was ranked seventh last week, moved ahead of the Irish. OSU (11-1) defeated Oklahoma 37-33 on Saturday.

    Notre Dame will wait for the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and American Athletic Conference Championships to see if it earns a place in the College Football Playoff. Those games are scheduled for next Friday and Saturday.

    Oklahoma State plays Baylor for the Big 12 title game and Michigan plays Iowa for the Big Ten championship.

    Michigan’s 42-27 victory over Ohio State dropped the Buckeyes (10-2) from No. 3 to No. 7. The Wolverines (11-1) also moved ahead of the Irish. They are ranked No. 3 after checking in at No. 6 last week.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter:     @MikeHuttonPT
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Tyler Buchner - Offense
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Down To No. 6 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    1 minute ago
    Braden Lenzy - Kyren Williams
    Football

    Take Five: Notre Dame Receivers, Michael Mayer, College Football Playoff

    44 minutes ago
    Jayson Ademilola - Justin Ademilola
    Football

    Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Stanford

    4 hours ago
    Michael Mayer
    Football

    Michael Mayer, Justin Ademilola Break Down The Win Over Stanford

    5 hours ago
    Jack Coan - Tyler Buchner
    Football

    Notre Dame Quarterback Jack Coan Finished The Regular Season The Way He Started It

    6 hours ago
    Brian Kelly 1
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Beating Stanford, College Football Playoff

    7 hours ago
    Justin Ademilola - Defense
    Football

    Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over Stanford

    8 hours ago
    Braden Lenzy - Kyren Williams
    Football

    Brian Kelly Makes His Case For Notre Dame As A College Football Playoff Team

    11 hours ago