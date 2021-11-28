Notre Dame Moves Down To No. 6 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Notre Dame dropped to No. 6 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Fighting Irish (11-1) moved down a spot after defeating Stanford 45-14 on Saturday to finish the regular season. Oklahoma State, which was ranked seventh last week, moved ahead of the Irish. OSU (11-1) defeated Oklahoma 37-33 on Saturday.

Notre Dame will wait for the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and American Athletic Conference Championships to see if it earns a place in the College Football Playoff. Those games are scheduled for next Friday and Saturday.

Oklahoma State plays Baylor for the Big 12 title game and Michigan plays Iowa for the Big Ten championship.

Michigan’s 42-27 victory over Ohio State dropped the Buckeyes (10-2) from No. 3 to No. 7. The Wolverines (11-1) also moved ahead of the Irish. They are ranked No. 3 after checking in at No. 6 last week.

