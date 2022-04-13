Expectations Need To Rise For The Notre Dame Offense In 2022

Notre Dame has the talent to be much improved on offense, and that should be the expectation

When talking about the Notre Dame offense there is no doubt most agree the unit must play better if the Irish are going to compete for, and win, a championship. Notre Dame showed flashes late last season and the offensive staff saw a much-needed coaching overhaul.

So should expectations change for the offense with all the new changes? Absolutely.

In our latest show we break down why the offense is poised for a breakout season, and why it's time for Notre Dame fans to raise their overall expectations for the team, and it begins with the offense.

During the show we discuss how the offense actually has the talent to be really, really good. We go position by position and discuss where Notre Dame stacks up from the standpoint of that group being capable of being a championship caliber unit.

Of course, any conversation about expectations for the 2022 offense are going to involve the quarterback position and the offensive line. There was plenty of discussion about Tyler Buchner, and what kind of player he'll be, and we spent plenty of time talking about how why the offensive line could be the key.

We break down Buchner's game, compare him to past quarterbacks and we discuss what the offense reaching its potential looks like. We even dive into some numbers, and discuss the run/pass success and what that should look like.

There was a breakdown of the Notre Dame skill players, and we have an interesting conversation about how the Irish players stack up position-by-position against Ohio State.

Following the offensive expectations conversation we answered subscriber and listener questions.

