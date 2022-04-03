Notre Dame Big Board: 2023 Offensive Commits

A staff overhaul on offense has put the Notre Dame offense behind its defense when it comes to putting the 2023 class together. Now that the staff is in place the Irish coaches are making moves on the offensive class.

On this page you'll find my analysis, grade and ranking for each Notre Dame commit on offense.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS - OFFENSE (2)

1. TE Cooper Flanagan - 6-5, 240, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle

2. RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. - 5-10, 185, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep

As more players are added they will be added to this page.

Analysis of each 2023 offensive commit:

1. COOPER FLANAGAN, TIGHT END

Height/Weight: 6-5, 240

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Junior Highlights

Flanagan is a bit of a throwback, or traditional tight end in that he's big, a strong run blocker and a guy who does more damage on the short to intermediate zones.

At 6-5 and 230 pounds he already has outstanding size for a tight end. He plays with good pad level in the run game, works his feet through contact and he shows good power for a young player. His initial punch is strong, but he needs to learn to strike more effectively off the ball. With more growth and technical improvement he has a chance to develop into a strong run blocker.

Flanagan isn't a vertical threat like many "modern" tight ends, but he comes off the line well and quickly get into the seams. The De La Salle standout is a quality route runner that shows a good feel for finding soft spots in the zone and he's sharp getting in and out of his cuts. He'll continue developing as a route runner and it will make him an even more effective pass game weapon.

His ball skills and hands are impressive, and Flanagan's size and length gives him a great catch radius. In the Notre Dame offense he'll first fit into the attached tight end spot, where he can thrive in the run game and in the middle of the field. He's a good enough route runner to do damage in the slot, but to become more impactful in that part of the game he'll need to gain a bit more burst, something that could certainly happen when you consider that Flanagan is still young and growing into his body.

2. SEDRICK IRVIN JR., RUNNING BACK

Height/Weight: 5-10, 185

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Sophomore Highlights

Irvin is a short back with a developing frame. He has an athletic build and he's starting to fill out, and with his frame I think he'll get close to 200 pounds by the time he's done growing. His build and low running style gives him ideal pad level, and despite being listed at just 185 pounds the Miami back runs with good leg drive and power. As he physically matures and gets stronger his ability to run through tackles will only be enhanced.

Irvin has quick feet and impressive balance, traits that allow him to make quick cuts through holes and also makes him elusive in space, when he wants to be. Irvin doesn't dance much and is more of an efficient one-cut runner, but when he wants to and needs to he can be shifty and make people miss.

The Columbus back has impressive balance, which helps him work through contact and quickly get back on track and get to full speed. Irvin isn't a burner but he gets to full speed very quickly, and that burst is one of my favorite traits about him. My next favorite trait is the feel for which Irvin plays the game. His second-level anticipation/read skills are impressive and allow him to maximize his physical traits.

He doesn't get the ball out of the backfield a ton but I like how he catches the ball. He's the kind of back that could eventually develop into an outstanding third-down/pass game weapon.

