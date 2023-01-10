Notre Dame Finishes 2022 Campaign Ranked 18th In Final Coaches Poll

The final touches have been put on the 2022 season with the final polls being released, and Notre Dame finished the season ranked 18th in both polls. The AP Poll came out last night and today the USA TODAY Coaches Poll released its final rankings, and Notre Dame finished the season ranked 18th there as well.

Notre Dame began the season as a Top 10 team but fell out after starting the season 0-2. Head coach Marcus Freeman and the staff got the ship right and Notre Dame went 9-2 over the next 11 games, including its 45-38 win over South Carolina. The Irish won six of their final seven games of the season.

Notre Dame played four teams that finished the season ranked in the Top 25, which is the most since 2020. The Fighting Irish went 2-2 in those contests. Notre Dame beat No. 12 Clemson (35-14) in November and ended the season with a 45-38 win over No. 23 South Carolina. The Irish lost to No. 4 Ohio State (21-10) and No. 13 USC (38-27) in regular season road games.

Here is a look at Notre Dame's final results:

at #4 Ohio State - Lost 21-10

Marshall - Lost 26-21

California - Won 24-17

at North Carolina - Won 45-32

vs. BYU (Las Vegas) - Won 28-20

Stanford - Lost 16-14

UNLV - Won 44-21

at Syracuse - Won 41-24

#12 Clemson - Won 35-14

at Navy - Won 35-32

Boston College - Won 44-0

at #13 USC - Lost 38-27

vs. #23 South Carolina (Gator Bowl) - Won 45-38

Notre Dame plays No. 4 Ohio State, No. 12 Clemson, No. 13 USC and No. 22 Pittsburgh during the 2023 season.

