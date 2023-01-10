Notre Dame Finishes Ranked 18th In The Final AP Poll

Notre Dame finished the 2022 season with a 9-4 record, and following Georgia's win over TCU in the national title game the final polls are coming out. Notre Dame finished the first season of the Marcus Freeman era ranked 18th in the final Associated Press Poll.

This marks the sixth straight season that Notre Dame finished ranked in the final AP Top 25, something the Fighting Irish football program has not accomplished since it had a six-year stretch of ranked seasons from 1988 to 1993.

Notre Dame played four opponents that finished the season ranked, and the Irish went 2-2 in those games. Notre Dame beat No. 13 Clemson (35-14) and No. 23 South Carolina (45-38), but lost to No. 4 Ohio State (21-10) and No. 12 USC (38-27).

It's the second time in three years that Notre Dame had that record against teams that finished ranked in the Top 25. The last time was 2020, when the Irish beat Clemson and North Carolina in the regular season but lost to Clemson and Alabama in the postseason.

A look at Notre Dame's final results from the 2022 season

at Ohio State - Lost 21-10

Marshall - Lost 26-21

California - Won 24-17

at North Carolina - Won 45-32

vs. BYU - Won 28-20

Stanford - Lost 16-14

UNLV - Won 44-21

at Syracuse - Won 41-24

Clemson - Won 35-14

vs. Navy - Won 35-32

Boston College - Won 44-0

at USC - Lost 38-27

vs. South Carolina - Won 45-38 (Gator Bowl)

