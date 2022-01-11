Notre Dame Finishes Ranked 8th In Final AP Poll

Notre Dame finished the 2021 season ranked 8th in the final Associated Press Poll

Notre Dame finished the 2021 season ranked 8th in the final Associated Press Poll. The Irish finished the season with an 11-2 record after dropping the Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma State.

Notre Dame has now finished ranked in the Top 10 in back-to-back seasons, something that hadn't happened since the 1992-93 seasons. Notre Dame ranked 5th at the end of the 2020 season.

The Irish played just two teams that finished ranked in the polls, losing to both. Notre Dame lost to No. 4 Cincinnati by a 24-13 score at home in early October, and the Irish lost to No. 7 Oklahoma State by a 37-35 score to end the season.

Looking ahead to next year's schedule, Notre Dame faces three teams that finished the season ranked in the Top 25. Notre Dame starts the 2022 season at Ohio State, and the Buckeyes (11-2) finished 6th after beating Utah 48-45 in the Rose Bowl.

Notre Dame hosts Clemson in November. The Tigers (10-3) finished the season ranked 14th after winning the final six games of the season.

The Irish head to Las Vegas in October to face the BYU Cougars. BYU finished the season with a 10-3 record and a No. 19 overall ranking after losing to UAB 31-28 in the Independence Bowl.

The Cougars beat six Power 5 teams last year, besting Arizona (24-16), Utah (26-17), Arizona State (27-17), Washington State (21-19), Virginia (66-49) and USC (35-31). Their only Power 5 loss was to Baylor (38-24).

