First Half Analysis: Notre Dame 10, Wisconsin 3

Notre Dame has a 10-3 lead over Wisconsin heading into halftime in a game the Irish have largely controlled. Here are my first half thoughts on the game so far.

DEFENSE

*** The Irish defense started the game on a short field and gave up a gain of 22 yards on the first play but settled in and held Wisconsin to a field goal. It was a sign of things to come.

*** The Notre Dame defensive line has been dominant so far. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is having his line attack with speed and quickness, but they are also playing physical at the point of attack. Wisconsin has rushed for just 17 yards on 11 carries.

*** The play of the line has allowed the linebackers to fly downhill against the run. Wisconsin's blockers simply cannot get to the linebackers because they are stuck on the front four.

*** Sophomore Rylie Mills has been outstanding so far, but he's far from alone. Jacob Lacey and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa tagged up on a crucial fourth-down stop. That play signifies what Notre Dame has been doing the whole half. They are simply beating Wisconsin off the ball with their speed and also playing with great leverage.

*** Notre Dame's pass rush hasn't been dominant but it's been disruptive. They are getting enough of a push to make Graham Mertz uncomfortable in the pocket.

*** Cam Hart made up for an unnecessary pass interference penalty by making a huge interception. Hart read the in cut perfectly, which shows great preparation. He then quickly planted and showed his burst by exploding downhill and beating the receiver to the ball. That turnover set up Notre Dame's only touchdown of the game.

*** The defense did catch one huge break late in the first half. Clarence Lewis bit on a double move and then used poor recovery technique and was beat by several yards but Mertz missed him long.

OFFENSE

*** The offense has been hit-and-miss for much of the first half. The Irish have put together a number of long drives but a missed field goal kept the Irish from being up two scores.

*** QB Jack Coan typifies the offense. He's made some big throws in the game, including a great ball on the touchdown to Kevin Austin and a really good seam throw to Avery Davis that negated and early sack. On the flip side, Coan has underthrown Braden Lenzy twice on deep balls. Yes, Lenzy needs to do a better job playing the ball, especially on the second deep shot that was broken up, but Coan has to get the ball out deeper to Lenzy.

*** Notre Dame's pass catchers are getting open but Coan has either missed them or pressures from the line have not allowed the Irish QB to get to those reads.

*** Tommy Rees made a point to get tight end Michael Mayer and Kevin Austin involved in this game and they have played well. Both have a drop but both also have made plays, especially Austin making a strong catch on the touchdown.

*** Notre Dame's offensive line is matching Wisconsin's physicality but their execution has been poor. There is still way too much stopping of feet up front, and that causes them to consistently lose players to the outside.

*** Notre Dame has given up four sacks but only three were on the line. One of the late sacks was a coverage sack. The tackles continue to give up too much ground. Outside of one early play the interior of the OL has been a bit better in pass pro, and on those plays Coan needs to do a better job stepping into the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield.

*** Notre Dame has -2 rushing yards in the first half. They are getting almost no push up front and although their effort is good they are consistently getting beat in the run game.

*** OC Tommy Rees has made some good adjustments after the first couple of series. More high-low concepts, mixing up personnel and using motions more effectively. There is a shot or two there for him to take, and I think we'll see those early in the third quarter.

SPECIAL TEAMS

*** Big mistakes from the special teams. Outside of a great punt from Jay Bramblett the special teams have been a disappointment, again.

*** I have no idea why they didn't heat the punter up more on that last punt and then have Kyren Williams sitting near midfield. If it goes over his head, fine. But to have him there and let the ball roll was a huge missed opportunity for the special teams to set up the offense for a couple of plays late in the half.

*** Jonathan Doerer made a long field goal but also missed a chip shot. Story of his career. He has now missed three field goals in four games.

*** Notre Dame's coverage units have been sloppy and the return team on kickoffs has been allowing far too many run throughs.

