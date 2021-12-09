Skip to main content
    Five Keys To Marcus Freeman Bringing A Championship Program To Notre Dame

    Marcus Freeman is now the head coach at Notre Dame, and there are five keys to his program being capable of winning a national title
    Author:

    Marcus Freeman wasn't hired to continue what Brian Kelly accomplished at Notre Dame. Kelly brought stability in many ways, but his inability to win big games and a true title contender will tarnish his legacy just as much as his ugly departure.

    Freeman was hired to do what Kelly could not, win a championship. It's his job to build on the positive aspects of the program, enhance the areas where Kelly was limited and to take the program to levels Kelly never could.

    There are five keys to making that happen, and we break them all down in our latest podcast.

    Here are the five areas we discuss:

    1. Culture of accountability
    2. Program built around recruiting excellence
    3. Player development is key
    4. Must be elite on both sides of the ball, which means building a great offense
    5. Be innovative, not reactionary

