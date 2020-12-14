Notre Dame Is Focused On Clemson, Not The College Football Playoff

Notre Dame is not worried about whether it will or won't be the College Football Playoff, its focus is on Clemson

There are so many scenarios to think about right now when it comes to Notre Dame and its College Football Playoff chances. If the Fighting Irish beat Clemson in the ACC title game they are a lock, but what if they lose? What if they lose big? What if Florida beats Alabama? What if Ohio State wins? So many scenarios.

I'm of the opinion that even if Notre Dame loses in the title game it is a lock for the playoff, but I have no idea how the committee will view that scenario. What if the ACC decides to cancel the game altogether? Just so much to think about and focus on between now and Saturday's kickoff between Notre Dame and Clemson.

That's what this analyst is thinking about, and I know there are plenty of Fighting Irish fans who have it on their mind as well.

For the Notre Dame players and coaches, this whole debate isn't even a blip on their radar. Notre Dame has one sole focus, and that is the Clemson Tigers.

"We haven't talked about it," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said when asked if he thought his team would still get in the playoff regardless of the outcome this weekend. "Really, it's not even something that we consider at this point. We’ll talk about that next week. We’ve got our hands full with really focusing on the ACC championship, so the playoffs will take care of themselves.

"We can't control that," continued the Irish head coach. "Will our players understand that if they win that they're going to be in the playoffs? Sure, they get that, but they don't go around thinking ‘Or if we lose,’ that's just not how we think. We're not wired that way, we're wired to think that we're going to win the football game, and we expect to win the football game.

"So they don't go around thinking, ‘Hey, we're going to lose the game and then we're probably still in the playoffs.’ We’re thinking about winning the ACC Championship, so all of our time and all of our energy is about this game and winning this football game."

