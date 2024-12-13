2 Notre Dame Football Stars Named Freshmen All-Americans
Notre Dame continues to prepare for its showdown with Indiana in the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, awards continue to roll in for players and coaches.
On Thursday night College Football Network announced its freshman All-American team which featured a pair of Notre Dame standouts.
Notre Dame Cornerback Leonard Moore
Cornerback Leonard Moore played in all 12 games this season. Moore recorded a pair of interceptions and was credited with defending 10 passes in those games and was key in Notre Dame being ranked the best team in the nation in defensive pass efficiency.
Moore was also named College Football Network's Freshman Cornerback of the Year for his efforts.
Notre Dame Offensive Tackle Anthonie Knapp
Left tackle Anthonie Knapp was also named to the team after being thrust into the starting role in fall camp due to an injury to projected starter Charles Jagusah.
Knapp started all 12 games this season for a Notre Dame offensive line that started the year with virtually no collegiate experience and by season's end, was a Joe Moore Award semi-finalist (best team offensive line in college football).
Notre Dame vs. Indiana in College Football Playoff
No. 7 Notre Dame plays host to No. 10 Indiana in the First Round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET for the game that can be seen on ABC.