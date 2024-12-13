Irish Breakdown

2 Notre Dame Football Stars Named Freshmen All-Americans

Notre Dame has a pair of true freshmen who are playing major roles for the championship-minded Fighting Irish

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp (54) Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp (54) Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. / MANDATORY CREDIT GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame continues to prepare for its showdown with Indiana in the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, awards continue to roll in for players and coaches.

On Thursday night College Football Network announced its freshman All-American team which featured a pair of Notre Dame standouts.

Notre Dame Cornerback Leonard Moore

Notre Dame star defensive back Leonard Moor
Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) lines up during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback Leonard Moore played in all 12 games this season. Moore recorded a pair of interceptions and was credited with defending 10 passes in those games and was key in Notre Dame being ranked the best team in the nation in defensive pass efficiency.

Moore was also named College Football Network's Freshman Cornerback of the Year for his efforts.

Notre Dame Offensive Tackle Anthonie Knapp

Anthonie Knapp celebrates a Notre Dame touchdow
Notre Dame offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp (54) celebrates a Notre Dame touchdown during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Left tackle Anthonie Knapp was also named to the team after being thrust into the starting role in fall camp due to an injury to projected starter Charles Jagusah.

Knapp started all 12 games this season for a Notre Dame offensive line that started the year with virtually no collegiate experience and by season's end, was a Joe Moore Award semi-finalist (best team offensive line in college football).

Notre Dame vs. Indiana in College Football Playoff

No. 7 Notre Dame plays host to No. 10 Indiana in the First Round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET for the game that can be seen on ABC.

