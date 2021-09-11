How To Watch Notre Dame vs. Toledo

A look at how to watch and listen to Notre Dame vs Toledo

Notre Dame kicks off its 2021 home schedule today against Toledo. Here is how you can watch, and listen to the home opener for the Fighting Irish.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium; Notre Dame, Indiana

When: 2:30 EST

Television: Peacock (Mike Tirico - play-by-play; Drew Brees - analyst; Kathryn Tappen - sideline)

Spread: Notre Dame -17 PointsBet

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister - play-by-play; Ryan Harris - analyst)

SiriusXM: Channel 129

What to know: First, if you don’t have access to Peacock, which some cable subscribers do (Comcast and Cox with premium subscriptions), then you have to buy it. A month’s subscription costs $4.99. That’s what the game will cost you. Cancel it after it's over if you don’t want Peacock. Go to peacocktv.com to get a subscription. Use the promo code "NOTRE DAME" to get a discounted subscription.

The Irish will try to catch their breath after a closer-than-expected 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State on Sunday. The two areas that will be most closely scrutinized are the offensive line and the defense. Notre Dame ran for just 69 yards against FSU and it allowed the Seminoles to rush for 269 yards.

Toledo isn't a pushover. They have an experienced offensive line and a very good defense. Brian Kelly said it’s one of the best Mid-American Conference teams that Notre Dame will have played. The Rockets averaged 494 yards of offense per game in 2020. All 22 of their starters are back. They’ll throw two quarterbacks at Notre Dame, Carter Bradley and Dequan Finn. Finn ran for 83 yards last week in a win against Norfolk State and Bradley passed for 183 yards.

