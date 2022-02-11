It's Official: Deland McCullough Is Notre Dame's New Running Backs Coach

Notre Dame has officially hired Deland McCullough as its new running backs coach

Notre Dame has made it official, Deland McCullough is the new running backs coach for the Fighting Irish. He replaces Lance Taylor, who left to become the offensive coordinator at Louisville.

McCullough comes to Notre Dame from Indiana, where he coached running backs in two different stints. He coached the Hoosier backs in 2021 but also spent the 2011-16 seasons coaching the group.

The 49-year old Miami (Ohio) graduate comes to Notre Dame with the reputation of being an outstanding coach, recruiter and leader of young people.

In 2014, Indiana running back Tevin Coleman rushed for 2,036 yards (7.5 YPC) and 15 touchdowns under McCullough's tutelage. Coleman ranked second nationally in rushing that season.

A season later the Hoosiers had two running backs top 1,000 yards. Jordan Howard rushed for 1,213 yards and Devin Redding went for 1,012 yards as Indiana averaged 210.5 rushing yards per game. Redding rushed for 1,122 yards the following season.

McCullough moved on to USC for the 2017 season and the Trojans had their best performance of the last decade. USC went 11-3 that season and running back Ronald Jones rushed for 1,550 yards (5.9 YPC) and 19 touchdowns.

McCullough spent the next three seasons as the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and was on staff when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The Irish lost an outstanding coach in Taylor but have replaced him with a coach considered one of the best in the business at his position.

