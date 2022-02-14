It's Official: Notre Dame Hires Gerad Parker To Coach Tight Ends

Notre Dame has made it official, Gerad Parker will be the new tight ends coach for the Fighting Irish. Parker comes to Notre Dame after spending the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at West Virginia.

Parker is a 16-year coaching veteran that has also made stops at Purdue, Duke and Penn State. During his time with the Boilermakers he was on staff with Marcus Freeman, who has now hired Parker to be on his staff in South Bend.

“I have been fortunate enough to coach with Gerad previously in our careers,” Freeman said in the Notre Dame press release on the hire. “The energy he brings each and every day is contagious. It is part of what makes him a great leader. He is also a very detailed teacher and that combination of skills is going to make us a better program.”

Parker inherited a West Virginia offense that scored just 20.6 points and had 321.9 yards per game (4.9 per play) in the 2019 season. West Virginia jumped almost a touchdown in points each season and was at least 50 yards per game better in both of his seasons in charge of the offense.

West Virginia also had a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his two seasons as the coordinator. The Mountaineers also ranked 19th in red zone offense during the 2021 season.

A wide receivers coach most of his career, Parker brings a unique background to the position.

According to sources, Parker has a very strong reputation as a recruiter. He was responsible for landing four-star wideouts Parker Washington and Keandre Lambert in just one season at Penn State. Washington was Penn State's second leading receiver in 2021 and Lambert was third.

