Notre Dame Football Set to Host Michigan Commitment Next Month
Late this summer Notre Dame lost its top-rated recruiting commitment in the 2025 recruiting class when safety Ivan Taylor flipped his commitment to Michigan.
Fast forward to mid-fall and the recruiting battles between Notre Dame and Michigan aren't slowing down for either of their 2025 classes.
Tight end Andrew Olesh, a four-star prospect according to On3, is currently committed to Michigan. According to a report by Kyle Kelly of On3 however, Olesh will be visiting Notre Dame on Nov. 9 when the Fighting Irish play host to Florida State in prime-time.
Andrew Olesh as a College Football Recruiting Prospect
Andrew Olesh is graded as a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class by all of the major outlets.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 215-pounds
High School: Southern Lehigh
Hometown: Center Valley, Penn.
Olesh committed to Michigan back on July 8, 2024 but other teams have stayed in pursuit of his talents despite the commitment.
Oregon is among the teams to have semi-recently offered Olesh, doing so in early August.
Olesh has helped Southern Lehigh to an 8-1 record so far in his senior season.
Notre Dame 2025 Recruiting Class - Tight End
Notre Dame currently has 23 players committed in the 2025 recruiting class and one at tight end.
Legacy James Flanigan of Green Bay, Wisc. committed to Notre Dame in October of last year and the 6-5, 220-pound prospect is rated as a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.