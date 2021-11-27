How To Watch Notre Dame vs Stanford

How to watch and listen to the matchup between Notre Dame and Stanford

How to watch and listen to the matchup between Notre Dame (10-1) and Stanford (3-8).

Where: Stanford Stadium / Palo Alto, Calif.

When: 8:00 PM EST

Television: FOX - Joe Davis (play-by-play); Brock Hubbard (analyst)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst).

Stream: Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!

Spread: Notre Dame -20 (PointsBet)

What to know: Notre Dame wants to close strong against a weak Stanford team to make a point for the College Football Playoff committee, which is responsible for the rankings. The Irish have delivered in every possible in the second half of their schedule, covering the spread impressively in all five games.

The Cardinal (3-8) have lost six straight but they are still dangerous, getting an overtime win over Oregon. They also beat USC. Stanford head coach David Shaw made the case that the team was inches away from making three touchdowns last week in a 41-11 loss to California. Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is a strong-armed sophomore who can make plays from the pocket.

Again, this is a game where the Cardinal have nothing to lose. Still, the Irish have more talent on both sides of the ball. The Cardinal are fourth to last in rushing defense, giving up 241.7 yards per game. Notre Dame should be able to pile up a bunch of yards on the ground and grind out a win if necessary.

