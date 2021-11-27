Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How To Watch Notre Dame vs Stanford

    How to watch and listen to the matchup between Notre Dame and Stanford
    Author:

    How to watch and listen to the matchup between Notre Dame (10-1) and Stanford (3-8).

    Where: Stanford Stadium / Palo Alto, Calif.
    When: 8:00 PM EST
    Television: FOX - Joe Davis (play-by-play); Brock Hubbard (analyst)
    Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (Channel 129) 101.FM & 960 AM (South Bend); Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Ryan Harris (analyst).
    Stream: Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!

    Spread: Notre Dame -20 (PointsBet)

    What to know: Notre Dame wants to close strong against a weak Stanford team to make a point for the College Football Playoff committee, which is responsible for the rankings. The Irish have delivered in every possible in the second half of their schedule, covering the spread impressively in all five games. 

    The Cardinal (3-8) have lost six straight but they are still dangerous, getting an overtime win over Oregon. They also beat USC. Stanford head coach David Shaw made the case that the team was inches away from making three touchdowns last week in a 41-11 loss to California. Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is a strong-armed sophomore who can make plays from the pocket. 

    Again, this is a game where the Cardinal have nothing to lose. Still, the Irish have more talent on both sides of the ball. The Cardinal are fourth to last in rushing defense, giving up 241.7 yards per game. Notre Dame should be able to pile up a bunch of yards on the ground and grind out a win if necessary.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter:     @MikeHuttonPT
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    How To Watch Notre Dame vs Stanford

    just now
    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense vs. Stanford

    11 hours ago
    Michael Mayer
    Football

    Take 5: College Football Playoff, Michael Mayer, Game Prediction

    12 hours ago
    Bryce Young
    Football

    Game Prediction: #3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers

    20 hours ago
    Oklahoma - Oklahoma State
    Football

    Game Prediction: #10 Oklahoma Sooners at #7 Oklahoma State Cowboys

    21 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Notre Dame College Football Playoff Cheering Guide - Week 13

    22 hours ago
    CJ Stroud
    Football

    Game Prediction: #2 Ohio State Buckeyes at #5 Michigan Wolverines

    23 hours ago
    Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
    Football

    Game Prediction: #6 Notre Dame at Stanford

    Nov 26, 2021